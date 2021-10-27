Woman's culpable homicide charge over ex-boyfriend's death reduced

A funeral director accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after her former boyfriend was found dead now faces a reduced charge of intentionally helping him to commit suicide.

Yesterday, Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, now 39, was offered bail of $100,000 and had her pre-trial conference scheduled for Nov 30.

The director and shareholder of City Funeral Singapore has been in remand since being charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder last December.

Cher, who appeared in court via video link yesterday, is said to have helped Mr Wee Jun Xiang, 32, take his own life by nitrogen gas inhalation at a multi-storey carpark at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road on May 16 last year.

Court documents did not disclose why he took his own life.

If convicted, the Singaporean single mother of two daughters can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Offenders convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder can face life in prison with caning. They can also be jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Caning applies only to men below the age of 50.

Mr Wee's body was found in the carpark at about 5.30pm on May 16 last year.

In an earlier statement, police said Cher became a suspect during investigations and was later arrested.

Yesterday, she was also charged with one count of intentionally obstructing the course of justice by acts such as lying to a police officer.

She allegedly claimed earlier that Mr Wee had told her he experienced chest discomfort for two weeks before he died.

Cher is also said to have stated that she believed Mr Wee died of a heart attack.

On a blogging site, she had earlier said that she was divorced from the father of her first child, and that the father of the other daughter had been sentenced to jail shortly after the girl was born.

In the blog post, which was published four days before Mr Wee's body was found, Cher also said that she inherited a funeral business and debts from her younger daughter's father.

Cher is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Josiah Zee from Invictus Law.