Woman's active Carousell account contradicts claim of fear, say PUB lawyers

The woman who is suing PUB for $5 million after she fell into a manhole was confronted in court yesterday with her active Carousell account, which has 194 reviews.

Her account on the shopping platform listed diverse items, including essential oils, a pink bikini and even a Punggol flat for rent.

Lawyers for PUB's insurers said Madam Chan Hui Peng, 47, had met up with buyers who left her positive reviews, despite her claims that the accident caused her to become wary of strangers.

Madam Chan, who fell into a 1.8m-deep manhole in Simon Road near Kovan, on Dec 1, 2015, claims the accident caused her to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, in addition to a fractured ankle.

Yesterday, the third day of trial, Ms Grace Tan, one of PUB's lawyers from WhiteFern, said the Carousell account was started in April 2017, around the time Madam Chan started seeing a psychiatrist. Ms Tan said: "You have no issues meeting with strangers to sell things, but you are telling your psychologist and your psychiatrist that you are wary about meeting new people."

Madam Chan replied: "My psychiatrists and psychologists all encourage me to have a normal life, to go and meet people, be friendly, punctual and pleasant."

Mr K. Anparasan, lead counsel for the defendant, then confronted Madam Chan over her "lies".

In her lawsuit, Madam Chan claims that at the time of the accident, she was drawing a salary of $11,500 for a business development job that she held for a month.

The defendant disputes this because Madam Chan is using the salary as a basis to claim loss of earnings of more than $1 million.

The defendant contends that this was not a genuine job as the firm was controlled by Madam Chan; her mother-in-law is a former director while her husband is a proxy for the shareholder.

On Tuesday, Madam Chan said she did not know who the current shareholder Tan Yew Tiak was.

Yesterday, she admitted that he was her maternal uncle.

Mr Anparasan said: "Answer my question, will your lies stop today?" Madam Chan replied: "I'm not lying but, sure."

Mr Anparasan said he was giving her a chance to discuss with her lawyers on whether she wanted to withdraw her "dishonest" claim because there was "damning" evidence against her.

Madam Chan accused him of making things difficult for her over "one month of salary".

She said her pay at her last job was $11,500 and she had a job offer for $12,000 in April 2016. "My market rate is there," she said.

Pressed on whether she would be discussing with her lawyers, she said: "I will take their advice."

The trial continues today.