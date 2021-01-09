Woman with Covid-19 hid meetings with friend

A housewife who had Covid-19 last February, and was part of the Safra Jurong cluster which accounted for 47 cases, has been sentenced to five months' jail for deliberately not providing information for contact tracing purposes.

Oh Bee Hiok, who was diagnosed on Feb 26 last year, did not tell Ministry of Health (MOH) officers that she had met a close male friend multiple times earlier that month.

The 65-year-old feared others might think that she was having an affair with the man, Mr Lim Kiang Hong. Mr Lim, 71, was himself diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 20 last year.

Yesterday, the court heard that Oh's offences came to light only when investigators uncovered information including parking records for cars driven by her and Mr Lim, CCTV footage, Mr Lim's credit card records and call logs. MOH officers who interviewed him later discovered that he had met her multiple times between Feb 4 and Feb 20 last year.

In pleading for his client to be given a "stiff fine" instead of a jail term, defence lawyer Goh Teck Wee told District Judge Marvin Bay that Oh did not infect Mr Lim.

She did, however, infect her own grandson.

Oh had visited Safra Jurong on Feb 15. A Chinese New Year celebration held in the ballroom of Joy Garden restaurant that same day led to 47 cases in Singapore.

On Feb 24, she was admitted to Singapore General Hospital after developing a fever, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 two days later.

Dr Yang Yong, an epidemiologist, spoke to Oh that same day to conduct contact tracing and establish her activities earlier that month. She said she went grocery shopping at wet markets in Bukit Batok and Bukit Timah three times a week. She also told the doctor she had celebrated her husband's birthday with her family on Feb 22.

But she did not provide details about the celebration, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim. Court documents did not state the location of the birthday celebration.

Oh was contacted again on separate occasions later in February and March by two different MOH officers who wanted to know more about her activities the previous month.

She said she had visited Safra Jurong on Feb 15 but again did not disclose her meetings with Mr Lim.

It was only after the parking records were made known that she came clean. On March 8 last year, she admitted to an MOH investigator she had met Mr Lim.

Oh, whose bail was set at $15,000, intends to appeal against her sentence.