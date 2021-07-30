Woman who was serving SHN at hotel allegedly climbed into balcony of another room

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old woman allegedly left on two occasions the hotel room where she was serving her stay-home notice (SHN) and even climbed into the balcony of another room.

Singaporean Jin Chensu was charged on Friday (July 30) with two counts of failing to wear a mask outside her room and two counts of exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Friday that Jin arrived in Singapore from Cambodia on Oct 4 last year.

She was served an SHN on the same day and that was to last until Oct 18.

Jin was also briefed by an ICA officer that she was required to serve her SHN at a dedicated facility and was not allowed to leave her room there.

But she allegedly left her room at Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa Resort without wearing a mask twice - on Oct 6 and 9.

On the first occasion, Jin purportedly climbed into the balcony of another room on the floor above and remained there for about five minutes before returning to her room.

She is said to have loitered along the common corridor in the second instance before a hotel staff member found her 25 minutes later. She was then escorted back to her room.

On Thursday, District Judge Lorraine Ho allowed the prosecution's request to remand Jin in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for psychiatric assessment.

Attending her court hearing via video link, Jin had asked if she could have her personal psychiatrist evaluate her instead of IMH.

Her case will be heard again on Aug 13.

For each offence of exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection, Jin can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

She can also be given the same punishment for each offence of failing to wear a mask outside her place of residence.

In its statement, the ICA said: "Strict compliance with SHN requirements is key to safeguarding the health and safety of our population."

To report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements, members of the public can visit ICA's Reporting of SHN Breach website or call 6812-5555.