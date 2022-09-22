AT THE COURTS

Woman who stabbed herself during stand-off with cops charged

Shaffiq Alkhatib
Court Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

A woman who stabbed herself in the abdomen outside St Hilda's Secondary School in Tampines during a stand-off with police was on Wednesday charged with the possession of two weapons.

Juliana Abdul Kadir, 53, allegedly had in her possession a 21cm-long knife and a penknife blade measuring about 13cm outside the school on Monday evening.

Police had earlier said they were alerted to the incident at around 6.30pm that day.

In videos posted online, at least 10 police officers could be seen surrounding a woman outside the school.

Passers-by were also seen observing the commotion while a police officer was directing traffic along a nearby road.

The police had said: "The woman was uncooperative and refused to comply with the police's instructions.

"The woman then stabbed herself in the abdomen and threatened to further harm herself."

An officer then tasered her to prevent further self-harm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at around 6.50pm. The woman was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police did not disclose details about her injuries.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Juliana will be remanded for psychiatric observation. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 12.

For being in possession of weapons, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Men over 50 years old and women cannot be caned.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline Woman who stabbed herself during stand-off with cops charged. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top