Woman who stabbed herself during stand-off with cops charged

A woman who stabbed herself in the abdomen outside St Hilda's Secondary School in Tampines during a stand-off with police was on Wednesday charged with the possession of two weapons.

Juliana Abdul Kadir, 53, allegedly had in her possession a 21cm-long knife and a penknife blade measuring about 13cm outside the school on Monday evening.

Police had earlier said they were alerted to the incident at around 6.30pm that day.

In videos posted online, at least 10 police officers could be seen surrounding a woman outside the school.

Passers-by were also seen observing the commotion while a police officer was directing traffic along a nearby road.

The police had said: "The woman was uncooperative and refused to comply with the police's instructions.

"The woman then stabbed herself in the abdomen and threatened to further harm herself."

An officer then tasered her to prevent further self-harm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at around 6.50pm. The woman was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police did not disclose details about her injuries.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Juliana will be remanded for psychiatric observation. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 12.

For being in possession of weapons, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Men over 50 years old and women cannot be caned.