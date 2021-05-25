Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS shows up at court maskless

The woman seen in a viral video clip refusing to don a mask while at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on May 15 approached the State Courts building yesterday afternoon without wearing a mask.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, who had sunglasses on, put on a mask only when she was near the entrance.

She arrived at the court alone around 1.15pm for a hearing on a charge over an alleged offence last year under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

She is contesting a criminal charge for failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth "at all times" at Newton Hawker Centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8 last year.

Phoon is accused of committing the offence during the circuit breaker period, which was imposed between April 7 and June 1 last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday afternoon, the prosecution applied for an adjournment of the trial, pending further investigations.

Phoon attempted to remove her mask before addressing the court, but District Judge A. Sangeetha ordered her to keep her mask on throughout the proceedings.

Phoon questioned why the prosecution wanted to adjourn the matter and who would pay for any administrative costs that are incurred.

However, she later did not object to the prosecution's request, saying she would oblige in good faith.

When prosecutor Imran Hamid suggested that she provide her contact details so the prosecution could contact and update her accordingly, Phoon declined to reveal her phone number because it was "not public information".

She said the details could be sent to her residential address.

The case has been adjourned for a status pre-trial conference on June 23.

Phoon made the headlines earlier this month after a video showed her arguing with a safe distancing ambassador at MBS.

In the clip, the ambassador can be seen trying to convince Phoon to put on a mask.

Phoon then asks the ambassador whether she has a "badge".

She is heard saying: "If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something? Who are you representing?"

When the ambassador replies that she represents MBS, Phoon says: "That's what you say. I can say that I'm a police (officer)."

At the end of the clip, Phoon can be seen clutching a mask, which she slides into her pocket.

In an earlier statement, the police said that they received a call about the incident at around 5.15pm on May 15.

Phoon is believed to be involved in other similar instances, where she was seen in various buildings and establishments without a mask on.

There are at least two other videos circulating that show her in public places without a mask on.

One of the videos was supposedly taken at VivoCity in February this year, and the other at Clarke Quay Central last December.

After leaving the court at about 3pm yesterday, Phoon was seen removing her mask while holding a water bottle. She did not drink from it.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.