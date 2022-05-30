Woman who lost flat to fire learns importance of home insurance

To escape an electrical fire that engulfed her second-storey Housing Board flat, Madam Norizan Abuhassan, 42, her husband and her son jumped from her window.

The fire, which occurred on Feb 28 last year, destroyed the two-room flat in Block 22 Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa and personal belongings worth $6,000.

She suffered a broken spine and twisted ankle after jumping from her flat, while her husband needed seven stitches on his right foot after losing his balance when landing.

Madam Norizan, a patient service officer, said that when she moves into her new flat in Punggol in September, home insurance will be a must.

She said: "I took six to seven months to save the money needed for my small home-based business selling clothes because I did not work for nearly a year (as I was recovering from my injuries)."

HDB requires flat owners who have taken HDB loans to buy and renew HDB fire insurance for their homes as long as they have an outstanding loan.

But that covers only the cost of reinstating damaged internal structures and fixtures and areas built and provided by HDB. These include the exterior walls and windows of HDB flats. It does not cover items such as renovations, furniture and personal belongings.

For rental flats, HDB will cover the cost of repairs required.

Mr Jimmy Tong, managing director for general and group insurance at Great Eastern, said fire insurance insures the physical structure of a property such as the walls, pillars or floors as provided by HDB or the developer.

Home contents insurance is required, said Mr Tong, because home owners will need to seek alternative accommodation, and pay for fire-extinguishing equipment and the removal of debris, in the event of a fire.

A spokesman for insurance company Singlife with Aviva said to decide how much coverage they require, home owners can consider their lifestyle needs and choices.

A fire typically causes between $10,000 and $30,000 worth of damage to items within the home.

As for how much home owners should set aside to renovate their homes after a fire, the spokesman suggested a range of between $30,000 and $50,000.

NTUC Income's Enhanced Home Insurance's premiums, for example, start from about $35. Under this policy, those living in HDB flats are insured up to $200,000.

Fire safety experts also recommend buying smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

Ms Gwen Phoo, head of marketing at safety equipment distributor Falcon Fire, said that typically, fire extinguishers range from $40 to $65, depending on their size.

The company's standalone smoke alarm costs $79.

She also reminded home owners to regularly check that the pressure gauge of the fire extinguisher is in optimal condition and to test smoke alarms regularly to make sure they are functioning.