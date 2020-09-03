Woman who killed daughter in April 2018 had earlier lost baby son found unconscious in bed

SINGAPORE - A woman who is now behind bars for killing her two-year-old daughter in April 2018 had lost her baby son in February that year after he was found unconscious in bed, a coroner's court heard on Thursday (Sept 3).

The mother of six, now 31, has since lost three of her children - the baby, his sister and their older sibling who died of a viral infection in 2011.

She and her family members cannot be named due to a gag order.

The court had earlier heard that the baby boy could have died after his mother accidentally rolled on top of him while she was sleeping.

There was also a possibility that the infant, who was born premature, could have died due to illness. As a result, the baby's cause of death cannot be ascertained.

At Thursday 's (Sept 3) inquiry into the infant's death, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said there was no basis to suspect foul play and recorded an open verdict in the case.

In January 2018, he was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital as he had a fever, diarrhoea and was vomiting. He was later discharged.

In February that year, the mother placed him on her bed before lying down beside him.

When the baby started crying, she placed him face down with his head turned to one side. She also used a bolster to support his body, the court heard.

The woman fell asleep beside her son soon after.

She woke up later and found that the infant was lying face down with his face against a pillow. The woman attended to him and saw a mixture of blood and mucous on his face.

She alerted the authorities and was directed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child.

Paramedics later arrived and rushed the boy to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found no external injuries on his body.

Two months after this tragedy, the woman killed his older sister.

The housewife was tending to the little girl in their two-room flat on April 9, 2018 when she became angry with the toddler for defecating on a towel in the bedroom after her bath.

She carried the girl back to the toilet to wash up, and along the way, some faeces dropped onto the floor.

The woman scolded her daughter and the girl started to cry.

Shortly after, the woman was further angered when the girl did not obey her instructions to go to the bedroom.

She pulled the toddler into a room , lifted her up to shoulder level and threw her to the floor forcefully.This made the girl cry even louder.

The woman then told her daughter to clean up her toys in the living room.

When she saw the girl standing still and crying, she lifted her up again and threw her to the floor.

The housewife, who was diagnosed to be suffering from major depressive disorder at the time of the attack, was sentenced to seven years' jail in November last year after pleading guilty to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.