Woman who flouted Covid-19 measures sentenced to 10 weeks' jail

A woman was sentenced yesterday to 10 weeks' jail for leaving her home several times during the circuit breaker in 2020 to drink alcohol and socialise with friends who did not live with her.

Letchimi, 37, a Singaporean who goes by only one name, pleaded guilty to three charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Seven charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee said various enforcement officers had come across Letchimi from April 5 to May 21, 2020, on six occasions when she breached safe distancing measures.

Singapore's circuit breaker restrictions, which significantly reduced movements and interactions in public and private places to bring down infection numbers, were in place from April 7 to June 1.

Before that, gatherings of more than 10 outside of work and school had been prohibited since late March 2020.

"Notwithstanding a verbal reminder to the accused on each occasion to refrain from such impermissible acts in the future, the accused paid no heed to the warning and persisted in reoffending," said DPP Kee.

At least one of the co-accused - a man named Ravindran Marimuthu - has been dealt with. He was jailed for eight weeks.

On April 27, Letchimi met five people in Ang Mo Kio to drink and chat. Some of them made lewd remarks to a female passer-by, who called the police. Letchimi was found at the void deck of a block of flats with the five who did not live with her, including Ravindran.

In two other incidents, on May 13 and 21, she was also found drinking alcohol and chatting with three other people.

In his written submissions for sentencing, DPP Kee asked for a sentence of at least 12 weeks' jail.

He said that unlike Ravindran, Letchimi had deliberately protracted the proceedings against her by about 1½ years. They were charged in June 2020.

Letchimi, who is due to give birth on April 11, was present in court yesterday.

Her sentence will be deferred to Feb 8 after two scheduled medical appointments.