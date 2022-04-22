Woman who embezzled nearly $550,000 from clinic operator jailed

A woman misappropriated nearly $550,000 when she was working for a company that operates a clinic called the Vascular & Interventional Centre in Novena Specialist Centre.

Fauziah Mat Perlam, 47, pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving $155,000 and US$158,682 (about S$216,040), and was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

She also admitted to a cheating charge involving over $25,000. Two other charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Fauziah was an administrative manager for The Vascular & Interventional Group at the time. She worked there from Feb 23, 2015 to Dec 4, 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melina Chew said Fauziah was responsible for all of the clinic's finance, accounts and general office administration matters.

Fauziah also had managerial access to the clinic's client management system called Plato which stored, among other things, patient records. These access rights allowed her to create and amend invoices on Plato.

In addition, she was entrusted with blank cheques pre-signed by the firm's medical director.

The DPP said that on four occasions between February and October 2019, some of the clinic's employees travelled to Myanmar to provide medical treatment to patients.

Fauziah, who went along, received four payments totalling US$158,682 for the medical treatments provided there.

Upon reaching Singapore, she was supposed to deposit the money into the company's bank account and create invoices on Plato. She misappropriated the money.

Separately, she also took eight of the company's pre-signed blank cheques between January and April 2020. She used them to misappropriate $155,000.

On Oct 28, 2020, she contacted a patient and told him that he could pay his medical fees by transferring money to the company's bank account. She gave him her personal bank account number instead and he was duped into transferring more than $25,000 into it.

Fauziah's offences came to light the following month when the medical director asked her for the payment status of the patient's medical fees. She replied that the fees had been paid and tendered an invoice to him to support her claim.

The document had the clinic's letterhead, the same date and invoice number as the one issued to the patient and stated that the fees had been paid via multiple tranches of credit card payments between Nov 3 and Nov 7, 2020.

But the details of the items billed were different and the medical fees indicated were slightly lower. An internal investigation found that the invoice was fraudulent.

Fauziah is now out on bail of $15,000 and was told to surrender herself at the State Courts on May 19 to begin serving her sentence.