Woman who allegedly cheated 8 victims of $27,000 in rental scam arrested

SINGAPORE - A woman who allegedly duped eight victims into paying her more than $27,000 in total in a rental scam was arrested on Thursday (June 2).

The 31-year-old will charged on Friday (June 3), said the police in a statement on Thursday.

The police received a report from a victim who said she had been scammed $5,400 by a woman after allegedly being cheated into renting a unit at Yishun.

The victim came across an advertisement that was said to be posted by the woman online and contacted her as she planned to rent a unit.

But the woman allegedly became uncontactable after the victim paid the deposit via bank transfer, said the police.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division arrested the woman near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 after extensive investigations, and found she had allegedly cheated seven others of at least $27,000 in total, the police added.

Those guilty of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.