Woman to be charged over use of family member's TraceTogether token

A woman who was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for her Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test result allegedly used a TraceTogether token belonging to a family member to enter various premises.

The 34-year-old, who was directed to self-isolate and wait for her test result after she had come into contact with a Covid-19 patient, has been arrested for suspected involvement in cheating by personation, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The police said they received a report on Sept 3 alleging that the woman had used her family member's TraceTogether token on three separate occasions to enter different premises on April 30 and May 2.

She will be charged in court today with cheating by personation.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both. The police reminded the public to be socially responsible and to take Covid-19 safe management measures seriously.

Isabelle Liew