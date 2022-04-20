Woman sues ex-lover for prescribing 'addictive' pills

A woman who had an affair with her psychiatrist is suing him for negligence, alleging that he freely prescribed "highly addictive" pills to her for anxiety without registering her as his patient.

Ms Serene Tiong alleges that she became hooked on the antidepressant drug Xanax and suffered side effects such as drowsiness and aggression because Dr Chan Herng Nieng gave her the pills without ensuring that she would not become addicted to the drug.

Ms Tiong, 43, is seeking unspecified damages from Dr Chan, 47, in an eight-day hearing that opened in the High Court yesterday.

Her lawyer, Mr Ong Ying Ping, argued that Ms Tiong was vulnerable to Dr Chan's advice as they were in a relationship and she had every reason to believe he would take good care of her medical needs.

Ms Tiong also alleges that Dr Chan had caused her psychiatric harm by misleading her into thinking he was committed to having a long-term and exclusive sexual relationship with her.

Her lawyer said she suffered a "spectacular mental and emotional breakdown" after she found a slew of risque WhatsApp messages between him and his friend, surgeon Julian Ong, that boasted about their sexual conquests.

In his defence, Dr Chan said he had provided Xanax to Ms Tiong in his capacity as a loved one, not as her doctor. He contended that he gave her only a small quantity for short-term use out of care and concern, to help her cope with bouts of anxiety.

His lawyer, Ms Rebecca Chew, argued that the suit effectively arose out of a lovers' spat and that Ms Tiong was motivated by a desire to destroy Dr Chan "at all costs".

Ms Chew said Dr Chan did not commit to a long-term and exclusive relationship with Ms Tiong.

She said: "He had informed the plaintiff that he has no proclivity for marriage and does not see himself settling down with her."

This is the latest legal battle triggered by Ms Tiong's discovery of the WhatsApp messages in which Dr Chan said he enjoyed having sex with married women. Ms Tiong was married when she started a sexual relationship with Dr Chan in January 2017.

She later filed for divorce, which was finalised in November 2017.

Her relationship with Dr Chan soured after the couple went on holiday to Eastern Europe in April 2018. While he was asleep, she unlocked his phone and took screenshots of his chats with Dr Ong.

In June 2018, she lodged a complaint against Dr Chan with the Singapore Medical Council.

She accused Dr Chan and Dr Ong of colluding and taking advantage of vulnerable women for sex.

She e-mailed the complaint to other doctors, which prompted Dr Ong to sue Ms Tiong for defamation. He eventually won on appeal to the High Court.

Ms Tiong also tried unsuccessfully to sue the chief executive of HC Surgical Specialists, Dr Heah Sieu Min, for acquiring a 19 per cent stake in Dr Ong's firm.