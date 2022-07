The woman said to be behind a scam in Singapore that involved about $32 million in luxury goods had allegedly conducted a similar ruse in Thailand. The Straits Times has learnt that Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, was investigated by the Thai authorities in 2019.

In Thailand, she was allegedly part of a business selling cosmetic products and luxury goods through Instagram. That business fell apart when customers did not receive orders they had paid for.