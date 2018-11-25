Woman robbed at knifepoint along Corporation Road; two suspects arrested

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Nov 24) after he allegedly used a knife to rob a woman.

Another man, 36, was also arrested on the same day over dishonestly receiving stolen property in relation to the same case.

The police said that they received a report from a woman on Friday at around 9.35pm, informing them that a man armed with a knife had robbed her along Corporation Road.

The man allegedly robbed her of two mobile phones before fleeing.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the 34-year-old and arrested him along Kang Ching Road on Saturday at around 4.30pm.

The 36-year-old man, who is believed to have been in possession of the two mobile phones, was later arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property. The two phones were also recovered.

The 34-year-old is due to be charged in court with armed robbery with hurt on Monday. If found guilty, he will be jailed for between five and 20 years and given up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Investigations against the 36-year-old man are ongoing. If found guilty of dishonestly receiving stolen property, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.