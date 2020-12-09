Woman on trial for alleged maid abuse at Sentosa Cove home

A 56-year-old woman who lives in a multimillion-dollar property at Sentosa Cove is contesting claims that she abused two domestic helpers at home.

Tan Lee Hoon was in court yesterday at the start of a trial in which she is facing eight counts of voluntarily causing hurt to the Filipino nationals.

Both maids were employed by Tan's husband Sim Guan Huat, 59, who is facing charges involving the illegal employment of foreign nationals, including one of the maids - Ms Joan Lozares Lizardo, 33.

Three of the charges Tan is facing involve Ms Lizardo, while the remaining five involve Ms Jenefer Arangote Vegafria, 39.

Tan allegedly pinched Ms Vegafria in the abdomen, arm, thigh and chest on various occasions in September 2018 in her home.

She is also said to have kicked Ms Lizardo in the chest and hit her head in October 2018, and also struck her torso with a stick in another instance that year.

Court documents state that Tan's alleged acts of abuse came to light after Ms Vegafria's friend, another maid, called the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which in turn informed the police on Oct 17, 2018.

Tan is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Diana Ngiam of Quahe Woo & Palmer.

Records by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority show that Sim is the owner of a company dealing in vehicle tyres and batteries, as well as a director in three other firms.

He is facing charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, according to court records.

Among other things, he is accused of employing Ms Lizardo without a valid work pass from Oct 23, 2015, to Dec 1, 2016.

He also allegedly conspired with another individual in 2015 to falsely state, in an application to the MOM for Ms Lizardo's work permit, that she was to be employed at another residence instead of his home.

Sim's case is expected to be heard in court tomorrow.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lynn Tan testified yesterday that she was among a group of police officers present at Tan's house on Oct 17, 2018. She said she spoke to the maids and they claimed they had been abused by Tan at multiple places in the home.

ASP Tan said that although there were closed-circuit television cameras installed in the home, there was no footage stored in the server as it was missing its hard disk.

Tan's trial is expected to resume today, with one of the victims taking the stand.