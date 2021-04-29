Woman accused of flouting sick leave for respiratory infection to take son to and from pre-school

SINGAPORE - A woman, who had been given sick leave for respiratory illness, is accused of flouting it by taking her son to and from a pre-school in July last year.

Malaysian Michelle Foo Shi Ching, 24, was charged on Thursday (April 29) with five counts of exposing others to the risk of infection under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Court documents state that Foo was found to have upper respiratory tract infection and given a medical certificate requiring her to stay at home between July 14 and July 18 last year.

But the Singapore permanent resident is said to have walked from a Housing Board block in Bedok North Street 2 to the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-school at Block 184 Bedok North Road to pick up her son daily from July 14 to 16.

She allegedly walked with him to the pre-school each day from July 15 to 17.

Foo is also accused of taking a Grab ride to a Housing Board block in MacPherson Lane and another to Great World City shopping mall, where she watched a movie at the cinema there, on July 17.

She is said to have taken a taxi back to the block in Bedok North Street 2 on the same day.

Foo also allegedly took a Grab ride to and from the MacPherson Lane block on July 18.

Her alleged actions are said to have occurred after another PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Bedok North was found to be a Covid-19 cluster in March last year.

Foo's case is expected to be heard again on June 10.

For each offence that she is found guilty of, she can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $10,000.