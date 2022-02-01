Woman on MC amid pandemic failed to stay home as required

A woman who was issued a medical certificate (MC) and told to stay home amid the Covid-19 outbreak broke the law and took her son to his school three days later.

Michelle Foo Shi Ching then took a private-hire car ride to MacPherson before making her way to Great World City shopping centre in Kim Seng Promenade, where she met four friends for a movie.

The Malaysian woman, who is a Singapore permanent resident, also left her home the next day, the court heard.

Foo, now 25, pleaded guilty in a district court yesterday to two charges under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Lee said that Foo had gone to a clinic on July 14, 2020, after she complained of a sore throat and cough.

A doctor then diagnosed her with an upper respiratory tract infection and issued her an MC, stressing that she was "required by law to stay home for five days".

Despite this, she left her Bedok North home at about 9.15am on July 17, 2020, and walked her son to a nearby PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots pre-school.

After that, Foo walked home before she took a private-hire car ride to a block of flats in MacPherson Lane at about 3.30pm that day.

About two hours later, she took another private-hire car ride to Great World City, where she met her friends for a movie. She took a taxi back to her home when the movie ended, only to reoffend at about 3.30am the next day.

This time, she took a private-hire car ride to the MacPherson Lane flat and returned to her home about seven hours later.

Court documents did not disclose how her offences came to light, but when caught, she initially denied leaving her home during the duration of her MC.\