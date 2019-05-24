Woman nabbed for allegedly cheating victims of $5.4 million for bogus gold investments

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (May 22) for allegedly duping at least five people into giving her more than $5.4 million for bogus gold investments.

In a statement on Friday, the police said that several victims reported in January and February that they were approached by the woman who claimed to operate a gold brokerage firm.

She claimed that the company was selling gold at a discounted price.

The victims were directed to make bank transfers of between $261,000 and $3.54 million purportedly for buying gold.

However, the woman did not fulfil the purchase orders after the payments were made.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the woman through follow-up investigations and arrested her on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations show that the woman is believed to be involved in at least five gold investment scam cases, where victims were cheated of more than $5.4 million, police said.

The police added that a 24-year-old man is assisting in investigations into the case.

If convicted of cheating, the woman may be jailed up to 10 years or fined.