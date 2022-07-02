Woman jailed over role in cheating IMDA of over $41k

A principal consultant at the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship worked together to cheat the agency of more than $41,000, a district court heard yesterday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Lim said that Jeffrey Ho Kiat, 55, was the mastermind of the ruse while Ng Sok Luan, Cindy, was "more of a follower".

Yesterday, Ng, 44, was sentenced to two months' jail after she pleaded guilty to three cheating charges. Ho's case is still pending.

Ho got to know Ng in 2006, when Ng was his personal secretary.

In April 2017, the pair set up a firm called Goldentree Innovations.

The prosecutor said: "As both Jeffrey and Cindy were employed in the public service at the time, they knew they could not be registered as owners or directors of the company.

"(Thus), Cindy approached her brother-in-law... to act as a director and shareholder of the company."

Ng's brother-in-law, Mr Low Kian Tong, was registered as the company's director and shareholder, while Ho and Ng, who was then working at the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), provided the start-up capital.

The prosecutor said that Ho and Ng were aware that as part of their jobs, they had to declare their interests in Goldentree to IMDA and MCI respectively, but they did not.

Ng later took over Mr Low's positions at Goldentree after she resigned from MCI in late 2017.

The following year, Ho and Ng set up yet another firm called Creative Futures Agency, and Ng became its director and shareholder.

Similarly, Ho did not declare his interests in the firm to IMDA.

The prosecutor added: "Some time in 2018, Jeffrey informed Cindy that Nelson Cho, who was a director of (a firm called) Zelkova Serrata... would assist in providing supporting quotations and invoices for a few IMDA projects.

"Based on Jeffrey's instructions, Cindy would prepare Zelkova's quotations and send them to Nelson Cho for his submission to IMDA."

The court heard that Ho would instruct Ng on how much to quote for the work under Zelkova, Goldentree and Creative Futures, as well as which company should win the contract. Ng would then prepare the quotations.

Ho is longer a principal consultant with IMDA.