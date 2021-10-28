Woman jailed for role in $1.89m bank loan ruse

A woman admitted in a district court yesterday to her role in a ruse involving fraudulent loan applications in which DBS Bank was duped into disbursing $1.89 million.

Nor Tashah Mak Shah, 28, was sentenced to five months' jail after pleading guilty to receiving in her bank account benefits of criminal conduct totalling $11,500. The court heard that five other people had earlier been sent to jail for their roles in the DBS Cashline fraud.

Deputy public prosecutor Stacey Anne Fernandez told the court that Nor Tashah had told a friend, identified as Nur Fadzillah, in April 2019 that she was facing financial difficulties.

When Nur Fadzillah suggested that she take out a bank loan, Nor Tashah said she believed she would not be eligible as she was unemployed.

DPP Fernandez said: "Nur Fadzillah then told her that she could help the accused apply for the bank loan. The accused knew that Nur Fadzillah was a housewife... and did not know how Nur Fadzillah was able to apply for the bank loan.

"Despite this, she decided to apply for the loan. Nur Fadzillah told the accused that (she) could take a loan of about $10,000."

Nor Tashah then provided Nur Fadzillah with information such as her ATM personal identification number as well as her Singpass login ID and password.

About a week later, Nor Tashah received an e-mail from DBS stating that her loan application was successful. She checked her bank account and saw she had received a loan of $11,500.

Nur Fadzillah later told Nor Tashah to pay a "commission" for the successful loan application.

DPP Fernandez said Nor Tashah was surprised, but she agreed to pay it as she was desperate for money. She was then told to transfer $5,000 to an unknown person who had helped with the application. She paid another $1,000 to Nur Fadzillah, who told her she could keep the remaining $5,500.

On May 9, 2019, a DBS fraud officer made a police report that more than 150 loan applications had been submitted in the names of various individuals. They were supported by documents such as false payslips.

Investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) revealed that a DBS Cashline loan application had been submitted in Nor Tashah's name on April 11, 2019, with false documents.

The CAD has not been able to establish Nur Fadzillah's identity and her whereabouts are unknown, the court was told.