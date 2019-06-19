Woman jailed for dealing with more than $850k in criminal proceeds despite police advice

SINGAPORE - A casino croupier allowed bank accounts linked to her and her family members to receive more than $850,000 in criminal proceeds after she met a man on social networking platform Skout.

The police had earlier advised her to stop communicating with the man, known as William Banch, but she continued helping him.

The 48-year-old woman, who lost her job as a croupier during investigations, was sentenced on Wednesday (June 19) to three years and four months' jail.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with the proceeds of criminal activities totalling nearly $230,000.

Thirty-seven other charges involving the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim said that on March 3, 2015, Banch asked the woman to open a bank account.

She did as told on March 11 that year and gave him details such as the personal identification number the next day. Banch also instructed her to give the ATM card to a man known as Fred in Johor Baru.

The court heard that another woman was later duped into believing she had been sent a parcel containing money and gifts, and that "clearance fees" had to be paid to receive it. The woman deposited $2,000 into the croupier's account.

She later realised she had been cheated in a parcel scam, and alerted the police on March 26 that year. The croupier was called up about three months later to go to Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters, where an officer recorded her statement.

The DPP said the officer advised the croupier to stop contacting Banch, and not allow him to use her bank account.

Despite this, the croupier continued to help Banch in August 2015 and allowed more than $855,000 to be deposited into three other bank accounts linked to her and her family members.

The money came from two other victims of cheating. A 52-year-old woman was duped in a parcel scam and made five deposits totalling more than $250,000. The other victim was a 58-year-old woman duped into making payments to purportedly help a man's business. She made 15 deposits totalling about $606,000.

Between Sept 5 and Nov 2, 2015, the croupier made withdrawals from the bank accounts and handed over the cash to other people as directed by Banch.

The court heard that he gave her $4,000 which she claimed were transport fees.

The DPP said: "Save for any claims against the monies frozen in the accounts, none of the monies transferred by the victims to the accused have been recovered."

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Amarjit Singh pleaded for not more than 2½ years' jail and told the court his client is not highly educated.

The lawyer from Amarjit Sidhu Law added: "This has been a painful lesson for her and she will never reoffend."

Offenders convicted of dealing with the proceeds of criminal conduct can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000 for each charge.