Woman jailed for cheating banks into giving $1.8m in loans

A 50-year-old woman was jailed for 4½ years on Wednesday for cheating multiple banks into disbursing about $1.8 million in loans.

Tan You Jia pleaded guilty to two counts of corruption and four counts of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat with a 51-year-old man, Lee Beng Yong. These involved more than $700,000 in total.

When sentencing her, Principal District Judge Toh Han Li took into consideration 10 other cheating-related charges, including those involving the remaining amount, and three counts of corruption.

All the offences took place between 2014 and 2015.

Court documents said that some time between 2012 and 2013, Tan and Lee became acquainted with each other.

Lee later agreed to work for Tan in her business, which involved applying for business instalment loans on behalf of companies.

Such loans are offered by financial institutions, including banks, to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for their business operations.

As part of the loan application, an SME must submit certain documents to the financial institution's relationship managers, including the company's bank statements for the past six months.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Haniza Abnass said Tan and Lee would source individuals to act as directors of companies and apply for such loans.

"In exchange for agreeing to be registered as company directors, these individuals were typically promised a portion of the funds disbursed from the loan applications," the DPP said.

The duo knew that the appointed directors were simply nominees who did not operate these companies and, in most cases, were financially incapable of obtaining business instalment loans, said the court documents.

After an individual agreed to the arrangement, Lee would arrange for a "shelf company" to be purchased from a corporate secretarial service provider.

A "shelf company" is a company that has no business activity, and can be sold to people seeking to start a company without going through the procedure of creating a new one.

Once the company had been purchased and the individual appointed as its director, Tan or Lee would arrange for it to apply for a business instalment loan from one of three financial institutions: DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank or Maybank.

After the loan was disbursed into the company's bank account, Lee would arrange for the appointed director to withdraw most of the funds in cash.

DPP Haniza said: "Investigations were unable to trace the movement of the funds after withdrawal."

It was later revealed that the bank statements submitted in support of the loan applications were forged.

Court documents said the people who forged and physically submitted the bank statements remain unknown.

Tan and Lee also gave a total of $10,500 in bribes to two relationship managers from Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank as a reward for processing the loan applications, the court heard.

DPP Haniza said that about $1.8 million in loans were approved, with the banks eventually suffering losses of about $1.5 million in total.

The court heard that no restitution has been made thus far.

Lee and the nominee directors will be dealt with separately.

On Wednesday, the judge backdated Tan's jail term to July 11, 2019, when she was remanded.