Woman jailed a week over role in attempt to cheat insurance firm

A woman who worked together with an insurance agent to try to cheat insurance firm Manulife out of more than $1,100 by submitting a fraudulent claim was sentenced to a week in jail yesterday.

At the time of the offence in 2020, Silver Huang Hsin Tian, 27, was working as a financial services manager at Pias, a broker firm that deals in insurance.

The court heard that the money was not disbursed after Manulife conducted a check.

Huang pleaded guilty last month to a cheating charge.

She committed the offence with an alleged accomplice, Patricia Quek Puay Yi, now 40, who was then working at insurance firm AIA Singapore.

Quek, whose case is still pending, was at a hotel on June 29, 2020, when she tripped over a barricade rope, fell and injured her right foot.

Three days later, Huang received a text from Quek on messaging platform WhatsApp, stating that she wished to get an "accidental plan".

Huang told Quek that she dealt with insurance policies under Manulife, and the older woman expressed her interest in them.

Quek signed the documents for a Manulife insurance policy on July 3 that year and Huang submitted them to the firm.

According to court documents, both women knew that Quek's injuries predated her application for the Manulife policy.

Despite this, Huang told Quek in a WhatsApp conversation that she could "just try" to claim under the policy and "see what happens".

The Manulife policy came into effect on July 15, 2020, and Quek had surgery on her right foot five days later. She was hospitalised until July 24 that year.

The next day, she told Huang that she had been discharged.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Jazreen Chee said: "Patricia (Quek) knew that she had to indicate a date of the accident (that was) after the date on which the Manulife policy had incepted, in order for her insurance claim to be considered.

"She thus told the accused to indicate a false date of the accident on the claim form, and further told the accused to choose a date after the Manulife policy had incepted."

Huang then filled in and submitted an accident and health claim form, stating that the date of the accident was July 18, 2020, to try to induce Manulife to disburse $1,128.57 to Quek.

On Sept 3, 2020, Manulife sent Quek a letter stating that it could not admit her claim. A Manulife compliance officer alerted the police on Oct 26 that year.

Shaffiq Alkhatib