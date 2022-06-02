Woman jailed 7 years, 5 months for cheating, breach of trust

A woman targeted 27 victims in a slew of offences, involving nearly $1.66 million.

Grace Yee, now 49, was sentenced yesterday to seven years and five months' jail after pleading guilty to seven charges for offences such as cheating and criminal breach of trust. Four of the charges involved more than $1.4 million. Fourteen other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew said that between March 2015 and March 2016, Yee and a married couple incorporated and operated a company called Greenwich Capital, which dealt with fund management, including investment in foreign exchange on behalf of clients.

She was entrusted with more than $1.77 million as investment capital for forex trading on behalf of the firm and four people, but later misappropriated nearly $1.2 million of the amount.

A former investor of Greenwich Capital lodged a police report in November 2016 after failing to get any returns or her initial capital.

Commercial Affairs Department officers arrested Yee on Dec 13 that year and she was released on bail later that day.

She got to know a man identified as Mr Edmund Yeo in August 2018 and offered to trade in forex and commodities on his behalf.

Mr Yeo later roped in four relatives and a friend, who passed him money to entrust to Yee to trade on their behalf. Between August and November 2018, she was entrusted with more than $160,000, from which she misappropriated nearly $150,000.

Yee was also an undischarged bankrupt when she obtained a loan of more than $67,000 from Mr Yeo but did not tell him about her financial situation.

The DPP said: "After failing to repay her loans... Grace lied to Edmund that she was selling her real estate in Cambodia and deceived him into believing that once she had sold the real estate, she would be able to repay the loans... In fact, Grace did not own any real estate in Cambodia." As a result, she duped Mr Yeo into delivering another $53,992 in loans in 2019.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.