Woman jailed 20 weeks for forging documents to get training grants

SINGAPORE- A woman who worked as an administrator at Adonis Group, a beauty and wellness salon chain, was given a 20-week jail term for her role in cheating the authorities of more than $160,000 in training grants.

Tan Zhenni, 38, pleaded guilty on Friday (Feb 21) to 15 charges of forgery for the purpose of cheating, with another 95 charges taken into consideration.

She is the second of two women from the Adonis Group to be convicted for their involvement in making the fraudulent claims between 2012 and 2013.

The first was Lun Yeow Siang, 41, who was the chain's assistant general manager from April 2011 to July 2013, and to whom Tan reported.

The Adonis Group has since repaid the amount in full to the Government.

Court documents state that Tan had forged the attendance records and assessment plan of the Adonis Group employees who supposedly attended training courses .

They were then submitted as supporting documents to claim training grants from the defunct Workforce Development Agency (WDA).

The agency is now part of Workforce Singapore, a statutory board that helps ensure the local workforce is competitive and stays employable.

The court heard that she forged the documents on the instructions of Lun, who received a 10-month jail term in January 2020.

Related Story Woman jailed 10 months for forgery of documents to obtain training grants

The training courses the employees were supposed to have attended were conducted by Adonis International, part of the group and an accredited training organisation offering Workforce Skills Qualifications courses.

A person guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.