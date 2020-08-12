Woman jailed 20 months over using bank accounts to receive proceeds from scams

SINGAPORE - A 64 -year-old woman continued to use her bank accounts to receive funds from people she did not know despite receiving repeated warnings by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) not to do so.

The funds, which she received in sums as high as US$88,000 (S$118,360), turned out to be criminal proceeds from various scams.

For her actions, Ng Koon Lay was sentenced to 20 months' jail on Wednesday (Aug 12).

She pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonestly receiving stolen property, another relating to transferring criminal proceeds and two charges relating to assisting another person to retain criminal proceeds .

Another 16 similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing by District Judge Salina Ishak.

Court documents stated that Ng became acquainted with a person known as "Greg L Johnson" through social media platform Facebook in 2015.

In August 2016, Greg told Ng, who was in some financial difficulty, that a friend of his was willing to provide a $9,000 loan to her.

However, she had to provide details of her bank account to receive a sum of money, and she could deduct the loan amount from it.

She also had to transfer the remaining amount to another account.

Ng provided a UOB bank account to Greg and received $71,000, which turned out to be proceeds from an e-mail spoofing scam.

She then transferred $62,000 of the proceeds to another account.

The following month, CAD contacted Ng twice, via a call and a face-to-face interview, warning her to not use her bank account to receive funds from unknown individuals.

While Ng surrendered her Facebook account to CAD after the interview, she set up a second one to keep in contact with Greg, who promised her another loan.

She later received US$88,000 in her Citibank account, of which she kept $6,500 and transferred the remaining amount to two other bank accounts.

The court heard that the amount she received had been fraudulently obtained from a company through an e-mail scam.

Ng also took instructions from another acquaintance, known as "David Bay", whom she met online in 2015.

In 2017, David told her that he needed her to provide bank accounts to receive funds which were purportedly to pay for his hospitalisation fees and his business.

In return, she would be allowed to use some of the funds.

She then opened two accounts - one with Maybank and the other with CIMB - and mailed the accounts' ATM cards as well as corresponding PIN to a Malaysian address provided by David.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li said that proceeds from various Internet love scams, in the sums of $47,050 and $174,750, were later transferred into the Maybank and CIMB accounts respectively.

"The monies that were transferred into the Maybank and CIMB accounts were mostly withdrawn via ATM overseas," the DPP said.

"The accused used part of the funds transferred into the CIMB account for her own purposes."

On Wednesday, District Judge Salina granted Ng's request to defer her sentence until Aug 17 so that she could inform her current employer of her conviction.

For dishonestly receiving stolen property, Ng could have been jailed for up to five years and/or fined.

She could have been jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to $500,000 for each of her other offences.