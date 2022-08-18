Woman has charge of dishonestly receiving $10k from firearm robbery withdrawn

SINGAPORE - A woman whose friend is linked to the first firearm robbery in Singapore in years had a charge of dishonestly retaining $10,000 stolen in the crime withdrawn earlier this month.

Nur Shana Mohd Taib, 35, was accused of receiving the sum from then-Aetos officer Mahadi Muhamad Mukhtar, 38, who allegedly robbed a licensed moneylender of more than $24,000 while armed with his service revolver.

Nur Shana was charged in April last year but after more than a year of legal proceedings, she was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal following a pre-trial conference at the State Courts.

This means, she cannot be charged again with the same offence.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on Thursday (Aug 18) said: "After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the prosecution applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal in relation to the charge against (Nur Shana)."

It was granted by the court on Aug 4.

The AGC spokesman did not give the reasons behind the prosecution's application.

Mahadi had allegedly robbed OT Credit, a licensed moneylender located at Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road, on April 12 last year.

Aetos is a security firm where some officers are issued with M85 Taurus revolvers.

Mahadi, who was not in uniform, is said to have shown a handwritten note that told OT Credit's employees that they were being robbed and that he was armed with a gun.

After taking the money, the police said Mahadi reported for work at the Aetos headquarters in Corporation Drive.

Mahadi is accused of later depositing part of the stolen cash into Nur Shana's bank account. He was arrested within five hours of the robbery.