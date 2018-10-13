Woman found stabbed at void deck of block in Queenstown

Minutes after he had seen a man attack a woman at the void deck opposite his own block in Queenstown, Mr Kenny Ng rushed downstairs and stumbled on a chilling scene. The woman was still conscious, but lying in a pool of her own blood.

It was Thursday night, and Mr Ng said he had looked out of the window of his third-floor Housing Board flat when he heard someone shouting from Block 146 Mei Ling Street, opposite his own.

He saw a man pushing a woman against a pillar before he pinned her to the ground.

Mr Ng, 46, who works in procurement, immediately called the police and rushed downstairs to help the woman.

He said the woman appeared to be in her late 20s and had short hair.

She was surrounded by blood, but was conscious and able to talk. She told Mr Ng that she had lost her mobile phone.

The woman, who had multiple lacerations, was later taken to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted to the incident at 10.48pm. It is understood that the woman is in a stable condition.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident by a member of the public who said that a woman had been stabbed by a man at the Queenstown location.

Aided by closed-circuit television camera footage and after ground inquiries, Clementi Police Division officers were able to identify and arrest a 29-year-old man yesterday morning, about 10 hours after the attack had taken place.

The man was arrested by the police for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

SHOCKING INCIDENT I was doing my homework when I heard a woman scream. It was very shrill... Then I heard someone rushing down the stairs. STUDENT JEANETTE SALIM, who lives on the third floor of the block.

ST understands that the man and the woman knew each other, and the attack took place after a quarrel.

When ST reached the scene at 12.50am yesterday, a pool of blood could still be seen at the foot of a pillar, with a blood trail stretching across the void deck to a stone table and stools.

At around 10.45am, four plainclothes police officers took the suspect, who had shoulder-length hair and was in handcuffs, back to the scene for about five minutes. They later left in two unmarked cars.

Residents of the block and the surrounding area told ST that they heard the woman screaming late on Thursday night.

Student Jeanette Salim, 16, who lives on the third floor of the block, said: "I was doing my homework when I heard a woman scream. It was very shrill.

"Then I heard someone rushing down the stairs."

The police said the man will be charged in court today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for life, or jailed for up to 15 years, and also fined or caned.