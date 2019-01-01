Woman found dead at Geylang hotel; man held

A 34-year-old woman was found dead at the Golden Dragon Hotel in Geylang on Sunday night.

The police, who were alerted to the case at 10.45pm, said that the woman was found lying motionless in a hotel room at 61 Westerhout Road. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that she had marks on her neck and bruises on her arms.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case within 14 hours of the police report being made.

The man will be charged with murder.

It is believed that the woman was an Indonesian work permit holder, while the man is a work permit holder from Bangladesh.

They knew each other, said the police.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, quoting an unnamed hotel employee, said the pair booked a room for three hours at first, then extended it to five hours. But, after 10 hours, no one had checked out.

Hotel staff, who went upstairs to check on the room, discovered the body, said the report.

Goh Yan Han