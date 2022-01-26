Woman fined $90k over scheme involving CDA funds

The former director of a childcare centre chain made more than $133,000 in unauthorised deductions from Child Development Accounts (CDAs) and used the money to settle outstanding fees of parents who had not paid up yet.

Despite being told repeatedly that it was not allowed, Chan Chew Shia, 58, worked over a period of nearly four years with the parents of 34 children enrolled in Sweetlands Childcare to deposit money into their CDAs.

This in turn led to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) disbursing matching contributions under the Baby Bonus scheme.

Chan was fined $90,000 yesterday for 30 counts of breaching Child Development Co-Savings rules. Another 124 similar charges were taken into consideration.

She paid half of the fine yesterday and will have to pay the remaining amount by July 25.

As part of the Baby Bonus scheme, parents can open a special savings bank account called a CDA, and act as the trustees of the account.

To help build savings in the accounts, the Government would match savings deposited into the account on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a certain amount, depending on when the child was born.

Some time in 2011, Chan came up with a "matching scheme", where she would deduct money from CDA accounts, and use the funds to settle outstanding school fees at Sweetlands Childcare.

The scheme, the court heard, involved withdrawing money from the childcare centres' bank accounts, and depositing it into each child's account - which would then trigger the MSF to make the matching contribution.

Since Chan was an "approved person" under the Sweetlands Childcare brand, she could make deductions from CDAs for authorised purposes.

But she used the matching MSF contributions to pay outstanding school fees owed to the childcare centres, which was not allowed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheng Yuxi told the court that on Sept 7, 2010, Chan was wrongly advised over the phone by an MSF customer service officer that her scheme was allowed.

But before she committed her first offence, MSF officers told her that she should not deduct funds from the CDAs for such payments. She was advised not to do so again in May 2011 and April 2014.

But Chan continued making such unauthorised transactions until March 2015.

In total, $133,674 was deducted for loan repayments and Chan has refunded $5,880.

DPP Cheng said Chan's acts "compromised the structure of the CDA and its purposes" and questions were raised in Parliament on what the MSF intended to do to tighten controls over the CDA.

Since the offences, among other measures, MSF has closely monitored Sweetlands Childcare centres and amended the terms and conditions of the approved persons or institutions to clearly state that withdrawing money from a CDA to recover money that the person has deposited into it is not allowed.

Chan's lawyers Julian Tay and Theodora Kee from Lee and Lee told the court that their client was forced to step down from her role at Sweetlands Childcare.

They argued that she did not gain from the scheme, and said: "Her desire all along was for all children to have access to pre-school education."

For each charge of making unauthorised withdrawals from a CDA, Chan could have been fined up to $20,000.