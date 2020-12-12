Woman fined $3k for being part of unlawful gathering on Lazarus Island

Another member of a 12-person group that had gathered unlawfully on Lazarus Island on Aug 8 amid the Covid-19 outbreak has been fined $3,000.

Luong Thi Thu Ha, 31, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of violating Covid-19 regulations that prohibit social gatherings of more than five people who do not stay in the same place of residence.

Court documents state that the Vietnamese woman, a permanent resident (PR) here, along with 11 others, took a ferry from mainland Singapore to St John's Island at 11am on Aug 8.

Upon arrival, the group walked to the beach along Lazarus Island, which is connected by a man-made causeway from St John's Island.

They then engaged in various leisure activities before returning to the mainland via a ferry from St John's Island at around 6pm.

A member of the group, Natalie Joanna Sarkies, 29, later posted photographs of the trip on social media platform Instagram.

The photographs were subsequently reported on various media platforms, attracting public attention and causing public alarm, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh.

Each member of the group was charged on Oct 2 for an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Seven other members of the group have already been dealt with and fined $3,000 each.

They are Sarkies; Zoe Louise Cronk, 30; Jeff Richard Alexander, 32; Lowri Mair Jeffs, 31; Richard Henri Lagesse, 31; William Edwin Dunford, 32; and Paul Jonathon Gold, also 32.

Sarkies is a Singaporean, while the rest are British.

The cases of the remaining four members - Helen Ann Sullivan, 30; Joshua Adam Roth, 31; James Riby Oram Trimming, 31, and Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull, 32 - are still pending.

In a statement yesterday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that PRs who have been convicted of offences will have their permanent residence status reviewed.

It added that the validity of Luong's re-entry permit will be shortened on the next renewal.

If found guilty of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year or fined up to $20,000, or both.