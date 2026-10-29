Woman fined $2,500 for molesting female nightspot worker

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Sonik Archana Susheel was fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to outraging a 20-year-old victim’s modesty.

SINGAPORE – After consuming alcohol at home, a woman went to a nightspot and molested one of its female workers .

On Oct 29, Sonik Archana Susheel, 32, who is an Indian national, was fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to outraging the 20-year-old victim’s modesty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said Sonik went to the downtown nightspot to meet a friend at around 11pm on March 13 and consumed more alcohol there.

She was dancing alone at around 12.30am when the victim walked through the area.

The DPP said the victim nearly collided with Sonik, who was dancing erratically.

Sonik then touched the victim’s buttocks and pushed the latter’s stomach area.

Court documents stated the entire interaction lasted not more than five seconds.

The victim turned towards Sonik and uttered an expletive.

Sonik continued dancing before walking away.

Upset, the victim sought help from the nightspot’s bouncers, and her superiors told her to rest.

The police arrested Sonik soon after.

Sonik was represented by lawyer Ariffin Sha, and the court heard that the offence was not premeditated.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments. Women are exempted from caning.