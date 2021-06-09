Woman filmed refusing to wear mask at MBS out on $8,000 bail

A woman who was captured on video refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort has been released on bail, after she was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, is now out on $8,000 bail.

She faces seven charges for various offences, including failing to wear a mask at MBS, Newton hawker centre, Clarke Quay Central, Bras Basah Complex, and outside the State Courts building.

Yesterday, Phoon told the court four times that she was a naval officer with a "strong professional standing", and asked for the charges against her to be dropped.

"I have a very strong professional standing, not only in Singapore, but globally... I served in the navy for 12 years and was the first female commanding officer," she said.

She also said that there were "procedural errors" on the part of the investigating officers, alleging that she was arrested without a warrant.

Phoon also asked that she be offered bail of $3,000 without a surety, as she was the navy's first female commanding officer and had made contributions to Singapore "as a pioneer".

The prosecution had asked for bail to be set at $10,000, with conditions that she should comply with current Covid-19 regulations and does not reoffend while out on bail.

The court was told that Phoon may face further charges.

Phoon told the court that her family members in Singapore were either ill or elderly and that most of her friends were overseas.

She also asked for clarification on what the Covid-19 regulations were.

District Judge Janet Wang said that these were laws everyone else was abiding by, including the wearing of a mask in public spaces.

Phoon was previously on trial for a charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, for failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth at Newton hawker centre on May 8 last year.

She turned up for a hearing on that charge on May 24 and was seen removing her mask after leaving the State Courts building that day.

She was arrested the next day and slapped with five more charges.

One of the charges relates to an incident on May 15, when Phoon was caught on video refusing to wear a mask at MBS after having been told to do so by a safe distancing ambassador.

The court was told yesterday that the report from IMH has been completed, but no details of the report's contents were revealed in open court.

The case has been adjourned for further mention next Tuesday for additional charges to be tendered.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.