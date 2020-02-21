Woman, ex-lover plead guilty over plot to kill hubby

With her marriage in tatters after her husband found out about her extramarital affair, an administrative assistant conspired with her boyfriend to sabotage her spouse's car so that he would be killed in a traffic accident.

Amanda Yeo Pei Min, 27, told her lover, delivery assistant Leong Wei Guo, 25, to loosen the wheel bolts of Mr Walter Ting's car and cut its brake wires.

But a witness saw Leong behaving suspiciously at a carpark where the vehicle was parked and alerted the police.

Officers who arrived at the scene arrested Leong and seized items including his mobile phone.

They found text messages the lovers had exchanged and nabbed Yeo a few hours later.

Leong and Yeo each pleaded guilty yesterday to working together and agreeing to cause grievous hurt to Mr Ting by performing a rash act.

The Straits Times understands that Leong and Yeo have since broken up. Yeo is also divorced from Mr Ting, 28, who worked as a private-hire car driver.

The court heard that she married Mr Ting in September 2011 and they have two children together.

She later had an affair with the younger man and Mr Ting found out about it in June 2017.

Yeo told her boyfriend to kill Mr Ting as his death would "settle all her problems".

On Jan 6, 2018, she told Leong to puncture Mr Ting's car tyres with some nails.

$30k Bail offered to each of the accused - Leong Wei Guo and Amanda Yeo Pei Min - who will be sentenced on March 11.

In the wee hours the next day, Leong went to a multi-storey carpark near Mr Ting's Yung Kuang Road flat in Jurong.

With Yeo's help, he found the car and used a pair of pliers to insert a nail into each of its left tyres. It is not clear if Mr Ting drove his car after this.

Yeo later found out that her husband had made plans for a road trip with their children and his parents on Jan 11, 2018.

She instructed Leong to loosen the wheel bolts of Mr Ting's car and cut the brake wires.

Early on Jan 11, 2018, Leong went to a multi-storey carpark near a Depot Road flat belonging to Mr Ting's parents and tried but failed to loosen the wheel bolts.

After that, he used a wire cutter to cut the anti-lock braking system wire behind the front right tyre and sent Yeo a picture of the damage.

A witness later spotted Leong walking around suspiciously with a jacket draped over his head and alerted the police. Officers arrived soon after and arrested Leong.

Yesterday, Leong and Yeo were each offered bail of $30,000 and they will be sentenced on March 11.