Woman dead, man arrested after stabbing in Jurong East

A woman was fatally stabbed in Jurong East on Tuesday, a week after a similar incident in Tampines that claimed two lives.

The 34-year-old woman was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32 after the police were alerted to the incident at 11.55pm.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced dead at about 1.30am yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for help at 12.05am yesterday. It said two people were taken to the hospital.

A 35-year-old man, who was known to the woman, will be charged with her murder today.

Large bloodstains could be seen at the ground floor of Block 308 yesterday morning, with drops also found at the walkway of Block 307 and the road beside it.

These formed a trail leading to a grass patch near the block.

Some residents told The Straits Times they heard a commotion near Block 308 after 11pm on Tuesday.

Mr Jay Tan, 29, who lives in nearby Block 309, said: "I thought it was a couple quarrelling."

When he stepped out of his flat to investigate, he saw a woman lying motionless with her face bloodied at the foot of Block 308. He then called the police.

Photos and videos provided to the media by a resident show the woman lying on the ground with two men standing nearby. A third man is seen pressing on her shoulder in an apparent attempt to stem the bleeding.

A man was tending to her with others standing nearby, said Mr Tan, who works at a software company.

He said this group of men frequently gathered at the void deck of Block 309 until late at night.

Paramedics soon arrived and tended to the woman.

A resident in Block 308, who identified himself as Mr Irianto, said he saw two ambulances and several police cars at the carpark next to his block.

Police officers searched the scene after the woman was taken to the hospital, he added.

Investigations are ongoing.

The incident happened after a similar one in Tampines last week.

On Feb 10, Ms Ting Su Yin, 42, was found unconscious at the void deck of Block 206 Tampines Street 21 with slash wounds to her neck.

The mother of three died in hospital later that day.

Ng Chee Kok, whom Ms Ting married in June 2000, was discovered motionless hours later at the foot of Block 205A Punggol Field, where he lived.

He was taken to the hospital where he also died.