Woman cheated 24 victims out of $630k with 'beauty packages'

While working for a weight-loss firm and a skincare company, a woman invented beauty packages - which the two businesses did not offer - and cheated 24 victims out of more than $630,000.

Of the total amount cheated, the victims handed at least $269,992.82 to Ong Siok Yong, and the remainder to the two companies.

Ong, 35, who was in remand, was sentenced yesterday to four years' jail after pleading guilty to two cheating charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim said, among other things, that the Malaysian invented a "model package" while working for weight-loss firm Bottom Slim in 2016. She introduced it to customers she was more familiar with, varying the price and terms depending on their spending power.

In January 2017, she started working for skincare firm Asian Skin Solution where she continued offering the "model package" to customers.

Citing one victim, the DPP said Ong introduced it to her in 2018.

As part of the terms, the customer was told that she had to pay the firm about $24,000 to sign up for the package. Ong then claimed that the company would pay her monthly reimbursements of $1,166.60 for 36 consecutive months, totalling $41,997.60.

The DPP said to continue with the scam, Ong used cash received from her victim to pay for the monthly reimbursements.

The victim did not receive her reimbursements after August 2018 and instead received intermittent payments of up to $1,000.

In October that year, the woman signed up for a second "model package" and transferred cash totalling more than $33,000 to Ong's bank account.

She continued buying more packages after this, the court heard.

The DPP said Ong cheated the other victims in a similar manner.

The offences came to light after an Asian Skin Solution employee lodged a police report in June 2019.