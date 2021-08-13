Woman charged with murder of daughter, 8

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her eight-year-old daughter.

She is alleged to have caused the death of the girl some time before 11.38am in Geylang Lorong 31 on Tuesday.

A copy of the redacted charge sheet dated Aug 10, which was obtained by The Straits Times yesterday, indicated that the case is being handled by the Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The woman cannot be named as there is a gag order on her identity.

She was charged yesterday morning via videoconference while at Changi Prison Complex's medical centre, where she has been remanded for psychiatric observation.

In an earlier statement, the police said they were alerted to an incident at a residential unit in Geylang around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Officers found a child lying motionless, with multiple wounds.

The child was unconscious when she was rushed to hospital, and was pronounced dead at 12.45pm.

The police arrested her mother.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported on Wednesday that residents in the area were unaware that something had happened until they spotted police officers at the scene.

An unnamed resident said: "It wasn't until the police came to knock on the door in the afternoon and asked if we heard any abnormal noises that I realised something was wrong."

The scene was reportedly cordoned off on Tuesday for more than eight hours as about 30 officers moved in and out of the area.

A woman, believed to be a relative of the accused, told Lianhe Wanbao that the victim had a younger sister, who is now being looked after by her grandparents.

She added that the father of the children was not around, but had been informed soon after the incident.

The case has been adjourned, and will be heard again on Sept 2.

If convicted of murder, the accused will face the death penalty.