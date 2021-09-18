Woman charged with harassment claims 'injustice' over IMH remand

A woman who was remanded for psychiatric assessment after she was charged with harassing her neighbours - a nurse and his family - argued on Wednesday that she had been wrongfully detained.

Lim Sok Lay, 48, filed an unusual petition in the High Court, arguing that a district judge's decision to order her 14-day remand at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) was not justified and amounted to "serious injustice".

High Court judge Vincent Hoong dismissed the petition, saying no error had been made by the lower court. He said Lim had not pointed to any serious injustice suffered as a result of the remand order.

"In fact, the remand order had been made for the benefit of the petitioner, out of an abundance of caution by the judge," he said.

He added that even if there was an error, the remedy sought by Lim was not appropriate.

During the hearing, Justice Hoong repeatedly asked Lim's lawyer, Ms N. K. Anitha, to specify the remedy she was seeking.

Ms Anitha said her client wanted the High Court to declare that the remand order was wrong and wanted it to be expunged.

On May 21, Lim and her husband, Cheang Eng Hock, 56, were charged with harassing their neighbours at a block of flats in Edgefield Plains in Punggol.

The couple are accused of shouting phrases such as "Covid spreader" and "virus family" at their neighbours.

The prosecution applied for Lim to be remanded for psychiatric observation, tendering a report by the investigation officer (IO) which states that Lim behaved irrationally when she was arrested on Feb 21, yelling at random people, shouting and screaming, and expressing delusions of grandeur.

On June 3, an IMH psychiatrist found that Lim has no mental disorder, is not intellectually disabled, was not of unsound mind at the time of the alleged offences, and was fit to plead.

Lim was given bail on June 4. She filed the petition on July 1, asking the High Court to exercise its powers to revise the remand order.

Ms Anitha argued that the IO's report was not sufficient to justify a remand order and the district judge had failed to investigate the soundness of Lim's mind.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Woon Kwong argued that the district judge did consider evidence of Lim's erratic behaviour stated in the IO's report.