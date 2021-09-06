Woman caught on video not wearing mask at several places pleads guilty to offences

Phoon Chiu Yoke leaving the State Courts on May 24, 2021.
Phoon Chiu Yoke leaving the State Courts on May 24, 2021.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A woman who had failed to wear a mask on numerous occasions at public places, including the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort, admitted to her offences in a district court on Monday (Sept 6).

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 54, who appeared via video-link, was first charged last year after she failed to have a mask over her nose and mouth at Newton hawker centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8, during the circuit breaker period of measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

She left Singapore for Britain soon after and returned to Singapore on June 28 last year.

The Singaporean then had to stay in a room at MBS under a 14-day stay-home notice. But she left the room between 8.07pm and 8.23pm on June 28.

After that, Phoon loitered around various places in the hotel and was not wearing a mask when she did so.

In May this year, she was captured on video, again failing to wear a mask at MBS.

She committed similar offences at other places, including outside the State Courts building, between Dec 2 last year and May 24 this year.

Phoon was out on bail when she failed to wear a mask at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel on June 25.

A month later, she was charged over this incident. Her bail of $12,000 was revoked and she was taken into custody.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

