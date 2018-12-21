Woman arrested for importing and possessing counterfeit items

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in the import and possession of counterfeit items, the police said in a joint statement with Singapore Customs on Friday (Dec 21).

On Wednesday, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Singapore Customs conducted a joint operation, raiding a logistics company located in Changi South Avenue and a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio.

The woman was subsequently arrested.

More than 400 pieces of counterfeit items, including perfume, sunglasses, handbags and purses, with an estimated street value of more than $13,000 were seized during the 12-hour operation.

The case is currently being investigated.

In the joint statement, the authorities said they take a serious view on intellectual property right (IPR) infringements. They will not hesitate to take action against those who disregard Singapore's IPR laws, they added.

Those found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademark for the purpose of trade may be fined up to $100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.