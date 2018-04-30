Woman arrested for allegedly trying to steal make-up products from Ion Orchard's Sephora

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old woman who allegedly tried to steal make-up products from a cosmetics store in Ion Orchard shopping mall on Sunday (April 29) was arrested.

The police told The Straits Times on Monday that they were alerted to a case of theft in Orchard Turn at 2.18pm on Sunday.

"A 33-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the case," said the police spokesman.

ST understands that the store she allegedly tried to steal from was Sephora, an international retail chain that sells cosmetics and beauty products.

Shin Min Daily News said in a report on Monday that the woman had tried to steal about $200 worth of eyeliner and foundation, but was spotted by a security guard.

A reader who gave his name as Mr Deng, a 73-year-old retiree, told Shin Min that he saw a police car outside the mall that day.

The police led a woman in cuffs away, he said.

An employee of the store who declined to be named claimed that thefts often occur at the store.

"The police often come to arrest people, and many times it was small items that were stolen," said the unnamed employee.

A police sign near the mall indicates that there have been 150 cases of cosmetic product thefts since 2017, Shin Min reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted Sephora for more information.