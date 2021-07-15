Woman arrested for allegedly cheating four victims of money on Facebook

SINGAPORE - A woman is under investigation for her suspected involvement in cheating four victims of money on Facebook.

The police said on Thursday (July 15) that the 26-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after a victim made a police report alleging that he was tricked into transferring $300 to a bank account provided to him.

The victim had received a Facebook message from an ex-colleague asking for financial help. Believing that the message was authentic, he transferred the money.

He found out later that he was purportedly cheated after his ex-colleague told him that his social media account had been compromised.

The woman is believed to have allegedly cheated three other victims using the same method. The crimes were detected through preliminary investigations.

The offence of cheating, punishable under Section 420 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Members of the public are advised by the police to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

1. Verify whether accounts are legitimate by checking with your family and friends offline.

2. Never give out your personal or bank account details and one-time passwords (OTP) to anyone.

For scam-related advice, the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit this website.

Those who wish to provide information on scams may call the police on 1800-255-000 or send the information online at this website.