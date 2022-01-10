Woman arrested after police called in to Geylang coffee shop

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in Geylang for fraudulent possession of property, the police said yesterday.

Separately, 28 individuals, aged between 23 and 72, are assisting with investigations into the breaching of safe distancing measures.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at 791 Geylang Road on Saturday at around 10pm.

Videos of the incident show six police vehicles parked at a coffee shop in Geylang Road. Police officers can be seen escorting a woman away as a crowd gathers.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that a few police officers were seen at the second storey of the shophouse, above the coffee shop, and two officers were seen standing at the staircase leading to the second storey.

The police said investigations are ongoing.