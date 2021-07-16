Woman arrested after man fatally wounded outside flat

A man fatally wounded outside his flat in Ang Mo Kio yesterday kept mostly to himself, said his neighbours.

The man, 51, had lived in the flat at Block 562 for more than 10 years, according to those who lived on the same floor. They said he was quiet and reserved, and never interacted with them.

He was a jewellery designer, according to Shin Min Daily News. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested yesterday for his murder. She is currently hospitalised.

Police said she will be charged in court today. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

The man's neighbours told The Straits Times that he had moved in with his first wife, who was from Hong Kong.

The couple subsequently divorced and the man remarried a Vietnamese whom he had a daughter with. The girl is believed to be three years old now.

A neighbour, who gave her name only as Madam Ong, said she got along well with the second wife.

"She was pleasant to talk to and never mentioned having any problems with her then husband," said the 52-year-old canteen vendor, who added that she often played with the couple's daughter.

A neighbour in the unit next to the victim's, who gave her name only as Madam Chew, said that the second wife was well liked and would visit them regularly to give them food.

Madam Ong said that after the second wife left around last year, they never saw her again.

The 39-year-old woman later moved in with the victim. Neighbours believe that she is also Vietnamese.

Mr Royston Albert, 40, an operations manager who lived directly opposite the couple's unit, said that he had heard them quarrelling loudly on more than one occasion.

"I heard them shouting at each other just two days ago. Even though I just moved in two weeks ago, I already heard them fight about twice.

"I also heard things moving around in their house, as though objects were being thrown around."

The man who died and the suspect are believed to be the only occupants of the flat.