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Woman allegedly shared obscene images of young boys; took videos of girl, 6, in bathroom

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The 29-year-old Indonesian woman, who appeared in a district court on July 21, is also accused of inflicting unnecessary pain and suffering on the boys.

The 29-year-old woman, who appeared in a district court on July 21, is also accused of inflicting unnecessary pain and suffering on the boys.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • A 29-year-old Indonesian woman has been charged with ill-treating two boys aged one and four.
  • She is also accused of recording videos of a six-year-old girl while the child was nude in a bathroom.
  • The woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of the three children.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A woman who allegedly shared with her husband obscene videos and pictures of two boys, aged one and four, has been charged with five counts of ill-treating a child and three counts of voyeurism.

She also faces one count of electronically transmitting obscene videos and pictures of the boys to her spouse.

The 29-year-old Indonesian woman, who appeared in a district court on July 21, also allegedly recorded videos of a six-year-old girl while the child was in the nude.

Court documents did not disclose how the woman was linked to the three children, and she cannot be named due to a gag order protecting their identities.

According to court documents, the woman was in the Housing Board flat shortly before 7.30am on Feb 6 when she allegedly pinched the one-year-old boy’s left cheek, causing him to cry.

She is also accused of squeezing the child’s cheeks and pinching his nose later that morning.

The woman purportedly punched the four-year-old boy’s head multiple times the next day.

On Feb 9, she allegedly used a shower head to spray water in the one-year-old boy’s face for about 16 seconds.

She is also accused of recording videos of the girl while the child was in the nude in a bathroom that day.

On March 9, the woman purportedly kicked the four-year-old boy’s head twice and took a video of the child while she was showering him.

Between February and March, she allegedly shared obscene videos and pictures of the two boys with her husband.

The woman’s pre-trial conference will take place in August.

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Man arrested for performing obscene act on child targeted same victim while on bail

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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