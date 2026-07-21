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Woman allegedly shared obscene images of young boys; took videos of girl, 6, in bathroom

The 29-year-old woman, who appeared in a district court on July 21, is also accused of inflicting unnecessary pain and suffering on the boys.

SINGAPORE – A woman who allegedly shared with her husband obscene videos and pictures of two boys, aged one and four, has been charged with five counts of ill-treating a child and three counts of voyeurism.

She also faces one count of electronically transmitting obscene videos and pictures of the boys to her spouse.

The 29-year-old Indonesian woman, who appeared in a district court on July 21, also allegedly recorded videos of a six-year-old girl while the child was in the nude.

Court documents did not disclose how the woman was linked to the three children, and she cannot be named due to a gag order protecting their identities.

According to court documents, the woman was in the Housing Board flat shortly before 7.30am on Feb 6 when she allegedly pinched the one-year-old boy’s left cheek, causing him to cry.

She is also accused of squeezing the child’s cheeks and pinching his nose later that morning.

The woman purportedly punched the four-year-old boy’s head multiple times the next day.

On Feb 9, she allegedly used a shower head to spray water in the one-year-old boy’s face for about 16 seconds.

She is also accused of recording videos of the girl while the child was in the nude in a bathroom that day.

On March 9, the woman purportedly kicked the four-year-old boy’s head twice and took a video of the child while she was showering him.

Between February and March, she allegedly shared obscene videos and pictures of the two boys with her husband.

The woman’s pre-trial conference will take place in August.