Woman allegedly mixed bodily fluids into victims' food

A woman has been hauled to court, accused of mixing her menstrual blood and urine into food meant for occupants of a Sengkang flat.

Canares Rowena Ola, who is from the Philippines, is facing one charge of mischief, which carries a jail term of up to a year and a fine.

The 43-year-old was expected to plead guilty yesterday but decided to dispute the charge while in a district court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Keith Jieren Thirumaran told District Judge Marvin Bay that Ola had earlier admitted to the offence in several statements to the authorities.

Details about Ola's occupation and how she is linked to the alleged victims are not stated in court documents.

There is also no mention of her reasons for allegedly committing the offence in December 2018.

The court heard that the tainted food was consumed and no DNA testing was done on it.

Ola is represented by defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya, and her pre-trial conference will be held on Jan 25.

A similar case occurred earlier. An Indonesian maid was sentenced to six months and seven weeks' jail in January for offences including tainting drinking water and rice with her urine, saliva and menstrual blood.

Diana, 30, who goes by only one name, was hired by a family in Punggol in 2017 to work as a domestic worker.

While in their flat in August last year, she mixed her bodily fluids in their rice and drinking water.

A similar case occurred earlier... Indonesian maid Diana mixed her bodily fluids in her employer's family's rice and drinking water. She believed that by drinking the water, they would agree with whatever she did and would not scold her over her performance.

Diana believed that by drinking the water, they would agree with whatever she did and would not scold her over her performance.

Her victims ended up consuming the contaminated items.

She also stole more than $13,000 in total from her employer's mother over five different occasions between August 2017 and June 2018.

Diana eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief and a theft charge.