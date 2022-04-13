Woman admits role in attempt to cheat Manulife

A financial services manager worked with an insurance agent to try to cheat insurance firm Manulife out of over $1,100 by submitting a fraudulent claim.

Silver Huang Hsin Tian, 27, who was a manager at the time, pleaded guilty yesterday to a cheating charge.

The court heard that the money was not disbursed after Manulife conducted a check.

At the time of the offence in 2020, Huang was working with Pias, a broker firm that deals in insurance. Her job scope included selling insurance policies from different companies to third parties.

She committed the offence with alleged accomplice Patricia Quek Puay Yi, now 40, who was then working with insurance firm AIA Singapore.

Court documents stated that both women were insurance agents at the time, but The Straits Times could not find their names on the General Insurance Association's website yesterday.

Quek's case is pending.

The court heard that Quek was at a hotel on June 29, 2020, when she tripped over a barricade rope, fell and injured her right foot. Three days later, she sent Huang a text on messaging platform WhatsApp, stating that she wished to get an "accidental plan".

Huang then told Quek that she dealt with insurance policies under Manulife, and Quek expressed her interest in them.

Quek signed the documents for a Manulife insurance policy on July 3 that year and Huang submitted them to the firm.

The Manulife policy came into effect on July 15, 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Jazreen Chee said: "Patricia knew that she had to indicate a date of the accident (that was) after the date on which the Manulife policy had incepted in order for her insurance claim to be considered.

"She thus told the accused to indicate a false date of the accident on the claim form, and further told the accused to choose a date after the Manulife policy had incepted."

Huang then filled up and submitted an accident and health claim form, stating the date of the accident as July 18, 2020, to try to induce Manulife to disburse $1,128.57 to Quek.

On Sept 3, Manulife sent Quek a letter stating that it could not admit her claim. A Manulife compliance officer alerted the police on Oct 26.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Azri Imran Tan said Huang had not benefited financially from the offence and Manulife had suffered no financial loss. Huang will be sentenced on April 28.

Shaffiq Alkhatib