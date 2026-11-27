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Woman accused of swindling over 30 job seekers of their money handed cheating charge

Quah Sok Yean is said to have duped one of the job seekers into transferring $15,000 to her in June.

SINGAPORE – A woman accused of swindling over 30 job seekers of their money after claiming that she could help them gain employment here was charged with cheating on Nov 27.

Quah Sok Yean, 42, who is a Malaysian, is said to have duped one of them into transferring $15,000 to her in June.

Without revealing the total amount of cash involved, police said in an earlier statement that the funds collected were used for other undisclosed reasons.

Officers received a call about the case in June, and Quah was arrested on Nov 26.

On Nov 27, she was ordered to be remanded at the Central Police Division, and her case will be mentioned again on Dec 4.

An offender convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, caned, or both.

Women, however, are exempted from caning.