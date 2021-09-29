Woman accused of giving sexual bribe to ICA officer has charges abated after death

A woman accused of giving a sexual bribe to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer has had her charges abated following her death last month.

This means that Cheng Wenjuan's court proceedings on these charges have come to an end.

The 32-year-old Chinese national, who had been accused of 18 counts of graft and two offences under the Women's Charter, died on Aug 27.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) told The Straits Times yesterday that the prosecution had then applied to abate her charges.

The court granted the application on Sept 9. Chinese evening paper Lianhe Wanbao had earlier reported that Cheng was found lying motionless at the foot of a block of flats last month.

Responding to queries from ST, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 30 Cassia Crescent, near Guillemard Road, at around 4am on Aug 27.

An SCDF paramedic later pronounced Cheng dead at the scene.

She made the headlines late last year after she allegedly gave ICA officer Teo Hwee Peng, 47, a free massage with a sexual act in July 2019 in exchange for arrangements he could make for her to be issued with a Special Pass to remain in Singapore.

Cheng had been accused of agreeing to give a bribe of $1,500 to Teo, who was working as a checkpoints inspector at the time. She was also alleged to have offered more bribes to him on two occasions in July 2019.

She had also been accused of 14 graft charges involving another man, Kelvin Lim Chee Wee, 43.

The two Singaporean men, Cheng, and a second Chinese national, Liang Qinglan, 37, were hauled to a district court on Nov 24 last year to face multiple graft charges.

Liang and Cheng allegedly provided sexual services and bribes to Teo in return for his help in getting Special Passes issued to them.

In matters linked to Lim, Cheng had been accused of corruptly providing him with sexual services as well as $7,000 and 1,000 yuan (S$210) in cash, on various occasions between May and July 2019.

She had also been accused of bribing Lim with about $2,000 and 3,000 yuan to have a purported ICA officer arrange for a Special Pass to be issued to another person.

In an earlier statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Lim had lied to Cheng, claiming he used to work at ICA and had friends who could arrange for her to be issued with a Special Pass.

But he had never worked at ICA and was in fact a manager of a motor vehicle workshop at that time, said the CPIB.

The cases involving Lim, Teo and Liang are pending.

•Additional reporting by Rosalind Ang